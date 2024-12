×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover ExxonMobil’s leadership shakeup as Liam Mallon retires, Shell’s sale of its Sinco pipeline system to Edgewater Midstream, Dow’s adhesives divestment to Arkema, ONEOK’s expanded NGL infrastructure in Texas, and Woodside’s updated Louisiana LNG plans.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger, your industrial plant safety and rental solution.