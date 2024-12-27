BIC Weekly Industry Report: A look back at the biggest energy stories of 2024

×

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the BIC Weekly Industry Report!

In this special year-end episode, we’re taking a look back at the biggest stories that shaped the energy sector in 2024. From TerraPower’s Natrium Demonstration Project to ExxonMobil’s Baytown expansion, Venture Global’s LNG terminal, and ConocoPhillips’ acquisition of Marathon Oil, these headlines are drove innovation and change in the industry. Tune in for a retrospective on the most impactful moments of the year!

This episode is sponsored by Dräger, your industrial plant safety and rental solution.