BIC Weekly Industry Report: INEOS Gulf of Mexico acquisition, Plaquemines LNG milestone, and more energy news

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we discuss INEOS Energy’s acquisition of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas assets, Venture Global’s milestone at the Plaquemines LNG facility, the resolution of the Detroit Marathon refinery strike, Commonwealth Fusion Systems’ plans for the world’s first grid-scale fusion power plant, and the EPA’s approval of California’s 2035 gas-only vehicle phase-out plan.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger, your industrial plant safety and rental solution.