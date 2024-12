×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover Chevron's upgrade of its Pasadena refinery, CPS Energy and OCI's announcement of a major battery energy storage system in Texas, U.S. natural gas production trends, Chevron and ExxonMobil's exploration into low-carbon power solutions for AI, and Dow's partnership with Macquarie in a $2.4 billion infrastructure deal.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger, your industrial plant safety and rental solution.