In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover Chevron's relocation of its headquarters to Houston, the DOE's $2.2 billion investment in strengthening the U.S. electrical grid, Woodside Energy's acquisition of OCI Global's Clean Ammonia project, and JERA Nex's first U.S. solar acquisition. Plus, the EIA highlights the increasing importance of Canadian crude in U.S. refineries.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger.