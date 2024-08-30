BIC Weekly Industry Report: Exxon's oil demand forecast, ONEOK's $5.9B expansion and more

×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover ExxonMobil’s forecast that global oil demand will exceed 100 million barrels per day through 2050, outpacing bp's predictions, ONEOK's expansion of its Permian Basin presence with a $5.9 billion acquisition of Medallion and EnLink., Port Houston's dip in container volume due to Hurricane Beryl, and Ice Industries and BWX Technologies significant expansions in manufacturing and nuclear fuel services.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger.