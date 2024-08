×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover Heliene and Premier Energies' announcement of a U.S. solar cell facility, Occidental's sale of Delaware Basin assets for $818 million, CF Industries advancing a carbon capture project in Mississippi with ExxonMobil, Port Houston achieving record container handling and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management considering a new wind lease in the Gulf of Mexico.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger.