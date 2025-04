×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover Dow and X-Energy’s permit application for a small modular reactor in Texas, CenterPoint Energy's sale of its natural gas distribution business, TG Natural Resources' $525 million acquisition of Chevron's East Texas assets, Phillips 66’s $2.2 billion acquisition of EPIC Y-Grade, and EnCap Investments and Double Eagle’s $2.5 billion expansion in the Permian Basin.