Podcast: Industry leaders tee off for mental health and safety excellence

×

Jeremy Osterberger visits Wildcat Golf Course in Houston for a powerful day of purpose, connection, and community at the Industry Business Roundtable’s annual golf tournament.

Jeremy speaks with Willie Wells, President and CEO of the Industry Business Roundtable, and Pastor Randy Miller of Nova Vita Mental Wellness, the event’s charitable beneficiary.

Dive into the Safety Excellence Awards program, its impact, best practices, and what’s coming up at the June 12 seminar at industrybusinessroundtable.us.

Discover how Nova Vita is making mental health counseling more accessible and how you can support their mission at novavitamentalwellness.com.