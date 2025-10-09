Podcast: $5B in projects, carbon capture and energy reliability in the Gulf Coast

In this podcast, at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, Jeremy speaks with Chad Carson, vice president of economic development for the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, about the region’s $5 billion project pipeline and what it means for future investment.

Carson discusses petrochemical market challenges, the impact of resin pricing, and how state-level initiatives in carbon capture and energy reliability are shaping new opportunities. He also highlights billion-dollar investments in natural gas power generation and long-term carbon storage projects that could bring thousands of jobs and major economic impact to the Houston Ship Channel region.

Tags

BIC Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Magazine Print (6x/yr)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Terminals Map 2024
BIC Recruiting (monthly)