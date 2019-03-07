Varying specialties to meet changing demands

Diversifying your company's services is the name of the game in order to be successful in this industry. You want to be known for your company's main specialty, but building upon that foundation with more specialties has proven to be beneficial for Environmental Rental Services (ERS) and its customers.

For more than 20 years, ERS has leased and/or rented to customers from its complete line of industrial cleaning equipment, which includes air and liquid vacuum trucks, sewer cleaning trucks, hydro-excavators, sweepers and other high-end equipment.

Over time, ERS began to build upon the foundation at renting specialized equipment. Not just a rental company, ERS has branched out to become a leader in full-service maintenance and repairs, mobile preventive maintenance (PM) services and a variety of specialty vehicle replacement parts. ERS is a distributor of Metaflo solidification products and a dealer for multiple manufacturers of vacuum trucks, hydro-excavators, tractors, trailers, pumps, nozzles and other specialty equipment. What can ERS do for you?

Full-service maintenance

While trying to maintain an on-time workflow, the last thing any contractor needs is for equipment to stop working. Downtime is costly for both your wallet and getting your project in on time. To avoid these delays, ERS provides timely, affordable replacement parts. Its highly trained technicians have the skills to work on any category or brand of industrial cleaning equipment on the market and are certified in a variety of areas, including brake systems and A/C service.

What if you're on-site and your equipment needs servicing? ERS's service team members can come to you with 24/7 mobile repair. There's no need to transport your equipment to a service center or deal with inexperienced or under-qualified service personnel. Once a service member is requested, he or she will pick up the required parts and components needed, come to you and repair your vehicle whenever is most convenient. In order for customers to pick a maintenance plan that will best suit their needs, ERS established the three-tier maintenance system with the following benefits:

Tier one -- Covers a 200-hour (HR) PM, 400-HR PM, 1,000-HR PM, and a 2,000- HR PM as well as preventive maintenance provided as required and scheduled by the customer.

Tier two -- Covers all that is offered in tier one as well as GPS tracking of hour meter readings and odometer readings, and developing a PM maintenance schedule.

Tier three -- Covers all that is offered in tier one and tier two as well as maintaining equipment files, BIT files, DOT files and International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) reporting, and developing a PM maintenance schedule that will enable monthly maintenance cost by equipment or location.

Get your parts and accessories quickly

ERS is one the leading providers of specialized parts for vacuum trucks, sewer cleaner/combo units and so much more. Because it maintains strong relationships with companies such as VacAllâ¢ and Fruitland Pumps, as well as a variety of aftermarket part manufacturers, ERS is an ideal choice whenever you need replacement parts for your fleet of vehicles.

Save time and money on transport and disposal costs by solidifying on the jobsite and creating a more cost-effective material to dispose of without having to deal heavy weight. ERS carries the MetaFlo Technologies line of solidification reagents that solidify liquid industrial waste streams in a matter of minutes. The resulting solidified product will pass the paint filler test and includes the addition of powdered-formulation absorptive materials to meet environmental solids criteria and stabilize metals and hydrocarbons.

Finally, ERS offers a line of nozzles that can be rented for a project or bought for a lifetime to maximize the effectiveness of your equipment. If you are unsure what to get or how to use the nozzles, ERS is more than happy to provide a demonstration or more information as needed.

When it comes to providing service, you want to make sure your customer comes back time and time again. That's why ERS will continue to meet the needs of customers by continuing to diversify its products and services offered to meet its customers' changing demands.

For more information, visit www.ersvacrent.com or call (888) 822-7368.

