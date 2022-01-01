San Jacinto College’s Griffin receives Industry Icon Award

Jim Griffin, associate vice chancellor and senior vice president of the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology (CPET) at San Jacinto College, was recently presented with the Industry Icon Award at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region's Gulf Coast Industry Forum.

This award is given to someone who has shown "vision, leadership and a true heart for the petrochemical industry."

A native of Wisconsin, Griffin's entire career has revolved around the petrochemical industry. After working for BF Goodrich for 24 years - where he held positions in engineering, technology, plant management and corporate leadership - Griffin became plant manager for Dianal America in Pasadena, Texas.

With the Dianal America plant being smaller than what Griffin was accustomed to running, it allowed him more time to give back to industry and the community. Griffin has sat on numerous boards and served as chair of both the East Harris County Manufacturers Association and the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region. Griffin has also led numerous workforce development and legislative efforts, including testifying on behalf of industry before Congress.

When San Jacinto College was planning to build CPET, San Jacinto College Chancellor Brenda Hellyer formed an advisory council in 2018 to help guide the center's development. Griffin was one of the first individuals Hellyer contacted, because she wanted his experience and expertise to help create the new facility.

"One of the things I heard from our industry partners was we needed someone with industry experience to lead our petrochemical training efforts," Hellyer said. "I knew that person had to be Jim."

Griffin realized it was time to begin the next phase of his life and give back to the industry that gave him so much.

"I wanted to help lead the charge in creating CPET's curriculum and programs," he said. "CPET is a state-of-the-art training facility that provides hands-on training experience in real-world labs that represent the technological advancements in industry."

Griffin has now been with San Jacinto College for more than three years. He's proven he can establish strong working relationships with the college's industry partners, helping to secure nearly $12 million in funding and equipment donations for CPET.

"These donations help provide our students with a real-life training experience in a state-of-the-art facility that is the first-of-its-kind in the Gulf Coast region," Hellyer said.

Griffin works tirelessly with San Jacinto College's faculty and staff to create opportunities so students can successfully navigate from the classroom to the workforce. He also ensures industry partners regularly visit the facility and that the center's training matches industry's workforce needs.

"I have one of the best jobs in Harris County," Griffin said. "I get to work with students, industry partners and the community in a totally different way than I did as a plant manager."

"Jim could have any number of corporate jobs in our industry, but he's chosen to help students become the next generation of leaders," explained Thomas Brinsko, CEO and publisher of BIC Alliance. "He's one of the bright stars of our industry."

"Jim is an admired and respected leader," stated Karen Gregory, economic development regional manager of CenterPoint Energy. "He truly is someone deserving of the Industry Icon Award."

"At the end of the day, the success of our students is what's most important to us and Jim embraces that," Hellyer said. "He is the perfect representation of an Industry Icon Award winner."

