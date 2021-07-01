REPCON: An EMCOR Industrial Services Company

Repcon Inc.’s business is industrial construction, maintenance and turnarounds for the process industries.

Their existence and continued success are dependent on the quality and overall value of the services they provide their clients. They consistently provide a level of quality and value that is unmatched in the industry; and do so while maintaining the highest regard for safety and the environment.

The key to providing quality service is capable, dedicated, and caring employees. To attract and keep these employees, they provide a safe work environment that offers challenges and performance based rewards. Their employees are the Company’s greatest assets.

