The PVF Roundtable held its annual golf tournament at the Clubs of Kingwood near Houston with a record-breaking number of golfers.

This year’s tournament included over 500 golfers on five courses and 75 volunteers. These numbers helped make PVF Roundtable history as it was the largest tournament in the 30-year history of the organization. Proceeds from the tournament were donated to seven colleges and trade schools for scholarship funding, benefiting future graduates in PVF-related fields of study

Jamie Meade of Colson X-Cel USA sits on PVF Roundtable’s board of directors, and she serves as chair of the tournament.

“I’m very pleased with the success we’ve had the past two years at the Clubs of Kingwood, and I’m so thankful to have so many friends in the industry who support this incredible charity event,” Meade said.

Golfers were served lunch, and an awards dinner was held after the tournament. Title sponsors for this event included Ferguson Industrial and Weldbend.

PVF industry supporting scholarship funds in a major way Mike Jordan, regional industrial director — central region for Ferguson Industrial, was recently appointed to PVF Roundtable’s board of directors.

The night after the tournament, the PVF Roundtable hosted its second quarter networking meeting at The Bell Tower on 34th in Houston. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres were served to over 400 industry executives and experts who filled the room to discuss current market trends. Weldbend, Donsol and Energy Valve were the top sponsors for the meeting, continuing their support of scholarship funding for the future leaders of our industry.

PVF Roundtable Board Member Kim Shelton-Brown was honored as The Wholesaler’s inductee into the PVF Hall of Fame. Brown, vice president of technical development for Welding Outlets Inc., received this award because of her “fierce spirit, determination, charity work and connection with others.” She has significantly impacted the PVF industry for more than 30 years.

Brown is also the board chair of the PVF Young Professionals Committee, which not only donated $8,000 in welding supplies to Lee College but also hosted the Sporting Clays Classic event earlier this year. This clay shoot fundraiser brought in even more donations for trade schools.

While networking commenced, PVF Roundtable President Sara Alford of Newmans Valve was informed that Ferguson Industrial had a surprise in store — a $25,000 donation for scholarship funding. PVF Roundtable Board Member Mike Jordan of Ferguson Industrial was honored to present Sara with this generous gift.

“Ferguson Industrial has always been the PVF Roundtable’s biggest fan,” Jordan said. “We believe in what PVF Roundtable is doing and support this organization wholeheartedly.”

With over 250 member companies such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, MRC Global, Edgen Murray and Bechtel, if you’re in the PVF industry, you should join us. Attendees include distributors, fabricators, manufacturers and end users — a compilation of industry professionals under one roof. PVF Roundtable networking meetings are member-only events, so if you’d like to become a member or receive more information about this organization, please visit www.pvfroundtable.org.

PVF Roundtable’s fishing tournament, TroutBlast, will be held in Matagorda Bay, Texas, from Oct. 6-7.

To register for the fishing tournament or find out more information about future PVF Roundtable meetings in Houston, visit www.pvfroundtable.org.