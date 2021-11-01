Petrochemical inspection leader expands service offerings

Houston-based Sentinel Integrity Solutions Inc. is a leader in the petrochemical industry's continuing advancement of strategic inspection methodologies.

Formed in 2006, Sentinel strives to deliver safe, cost-effective turnkey inspection solutions for clients. By developing long-term relationships with clients, Sentinel has proven again and again that it's a trusted and proven leader.

Sentinel's team members work hand-in-hand with customers to increase overall asset reliability and minimize any risks associated with loss of containment or equipment failure. They do this by providing the inspection expertise and innovative solutions necessary to handle any situation, providing extraordinary customer service and offering all services at a fair price.

Expansion and growth

Sentinel recently opened its Nederland, Texas, office, bringing the company the new capability to serve the Golden Triangle. Sentinel also expanded its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, area office and added a new rope access division. Its rope access services include NDE and light-mechanical capabilities.

The company also expanded its Houstonarea advanced NDE services group through hiring additional team members, including Justin Lecourias as Houston division manager. The additions will continue supporting the current workload, expanding existing capabilities to current clients and helping open doors for new opportunities. In the time since Lecourias came on board, the advanced NDE services group has grown from just one full-time technician to 14 full-time technicians.

The advanced NDE services group supports special-emphasis programs such as CUI programs, soil-to-air interface, retroactive positive material identification, pipe support programs, dummy leg programs, flange face assessments, underground piping system mapping and coating integrity assessments. Advanced services in this group now include phased array, time-off-light diffraction, guided wave, total focus method, C-scan for buried piping, high-temperature hydrogen attack examinations and corrosion mapping.

Sentinel has also expanded its conventional and digital radiography division in Houston.

The company has made a number of new hires to support its growth and services expansion. Ivan Winkler has been Sentinel's Houston radiography testing division manager for just over a year. During this time, the group has gone from two darkrooms to six with a digital radiography van that provides computerized and digital radiography services.

Other team additions include Isaac Lopez as director of strategic accounts, Susie Gonzales as advanced NDE coordinator, Todd Edwards as director of regional accounts and Joe Caldera as strategic accounts manager. Sentinel looks forward to the continued growth of the company and the successes its experienced, knowledgeable team will bring.

For more information, visit www.sentinelintegrity.com or call (281) 457-2225.