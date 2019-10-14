Patented Pigg® technology designed to outperform the competition

Decoking Descaling Technology Inc. (DDT) is the founder and originator of refinery heater tube bidirectional pigging. Founded in 1991 by Orlande Sivacoe, DDT has grown to a global leadership position with clients in 52 countries in over 200 refineries. DDT now has six offices strategically located throughout North America.

DDT has developed an advanced system for offline decoking of fired heaters. DDT's technology can remove the hardest coke and scale that forms in commercial fired heaters or pipelines using a set of patented cleaning tools called DDT Piggs®. DDT's decoking process is bidirectional, allowing the cleaning tool to navigate the furnace tubes in both directions.

DDT's bidirectional control method is a patented process only DDT can provide and permits the decoking of furnace tubes with variable pipe diameters, preventing the unnecessary repeated cleaning of less contaminated pipe sections and therefore reducing pipe abrasion. During the decoking process, the Piggs are continuously monitored. The hydraulic pressure vs. time is recorded and allows for measuring the Pigg's resistance during its travel through pipes. This feature enables operators to determine the location of the coke buildup.

DDT Piggs® provide 360-degree pipe cleaning and prevent gouging of the internal tube walls.

Every DDT Pigg carries an array of height-adjustable and interchangeable cleaning appendages threaded into the device. These cleaning appendages are radially dispersed in a pattern to provide 360-degree cleaning of the pipe. Competitors' pigs have fixed, nonadjustable tire studs for appendages that have limited surface area coverage, resulting in pipe abrasion. These fixed, nonadjustable tire studs are used throughout their entire pigging process, causing a deep rifling effect on the internal surface of the tubes' walls. The repeated rifling action causes tube wall reliability loss. DDT Piggs prevent gouging of the internal tube walls.

The DDT process employs a closed-loop, self-contained hydraulic system, making it a very safe and environmentally friendly method. During the cleaning operation, the protruding metal appendages on the DDT Pigg will clean and remove the coke deposits. A controlled amount of water flows around the Pigg and past the cleaning appendage, thereby flushing the loose coke deposits ahead of the advancing Pigg and into a collection tank.

With over 28 years of experience, DDT offers clients a service that has been evaluated and approved by refineries in several countries. DDT's patented Pigg and decoking/descaling processes effectively clean fired heaters and delayed cokers in oil refineries and bitumen upgraders, removing scale and coke buildup from multiple process pipes, including convection sections, external crossover tubes, coke transfer pipes and others for the guaranteed removal of all deposits.

