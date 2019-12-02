The Mustang Cat Rental Store: Your one-stop shop

Since 1952, Mustang Cat has been serving a variety of industries in Southeast Texas as the authorized dealer of CatÂ® equipment. The family business is owned by native Houstonians, with its third generation now leading the company. That family culture comes through in the company's core values of working honestly, working together, working smart and, most importantly, working safely. For over 67 years, Mustang Cat has a goal to meet customers' needs, making progress possible.

Meeting customers' needs with rental services

Mustang Cat's leadership wanted to provide new and existing customers from different industries with safe, high-quality, efficient and well-maintained equipment for rent. Mustang Rental Services (MRS) was created in July 1989 with the goal to provide this solution to customers. MRS began renting Cat machinery while providing the same type of high-quality service offered by Mustang Cat to the rental market. The first rental store opened in Channelview, Texas, on the east side of Houston, due to the proximity of the petrochemical industry's plants.

Expansion

MRS quickly expanded to provide more convenient locations for its customers. Within just a few years, locations in Nederland, Freeport and Conroe, Texas, opened to cover those markets. In 1998, the company name transitioned to The Mustang Cat Rental Store to better reflect the purpose of its creation. The new name was adopted at all existing branches.

In recent years, expanding markets and product offerings has been a hyper focus for The Mustang Cat Rental Store. Since 2015, new locations have opened in Rosenberg, Pasadena and League City, Texas. These strategic stores provide equipment tailored to the markets they serve. This customer service model allows them to better respond to the needs of their customers. New stores in Angleton and Katy, Texas, are being constructed to better serve customers in those markets.

MRS is built on the platform of providing a total rental solution to its customers. It has expanded the depth and breadth of its product offerings to include both Cat and non-Cat equipment. To support this increase, MRS has built its infrastructure to manage this growth, investing heavily in people and assets to keep the high level of service its customers have come to expect from The Mustang Cat Rental Store.

Providing a complete solution

The Mustang Cat Rental Store was created in 1989 to meet the needs of its current and future customers. MRS has always focused on dirt and infrastructure projects, but it wanted to continue to support customers once the dirt work was completed. In commercial and capital projects, Cat equipment has generally been first on the job in terms of site preparation, but this also typically means it is first to leave the jobsite. MRS has invested in product offerings to accomplish this goal of meeting all customers' needs, carrying a wide range of aerial equipment, compressors, sweepers, compaction equipment, pneumatic tools, warehouse forklifts, utility vehicles and light towers.

The Mustang Cat Rental Store is deeply invested in doing much more than just renting Cat equipment to the Southeast Texas region. It has become a one-stop shop for all customers' needs when it comes to complete rentals solutions.

A focus on aerial work platforms

Aerial work platforms are the largest enhancement to MRS' fleet. Aerial equipment is frequently used in the operations of industrial worksites, electrical applications, tank projects, bridge work and other projects. With this in mind, MRS has partnered with leading equipment manufacturers such as Cat and JLG to provide telehandlers, manlifts and scissor lifts. MRS currently carries all product lines in both booms and scissors.

Supporting the industrial customers

MRS has set out to exceed the needs of industrial plant customers. By adding general rental, power and HVAC, pumps, shoring and small tools, it can assist this customer base with any activity performed in the upstream, midstream or downstream markets. Providing the equipment necessary to handle the day-to-day business within petrochemical facilities, plants and refineries is what MRS strives to accomplish.

A customer's point of view

One of MRS' goals has been to help industrial customers with turnarounds. Mustang recently won a turnaround contract at a major polypropylene plant in La Porte, Texas. It provided the plant with welders, air compressors, manlifts, telehandlers, forklifts, pneumatic tools and light towers. With the project lasting approximately a month, the customer's turnaround manager touted the quality and reliability of equipment that MRS provided. He was pleased with the quick response from MRS' sales and operations staff.

Some of the challenges the turnaround manager faced during previous turnarounds were extended downtime of equipment, incorrect billing and delayed response time. The customer faced none of these issues with MRS on the jobsite.

MRS' focus is simple: to provide an exceptional customer experience. This is evident from the reviews provided by the turnaround customer mentioned above. Time and stress are two major components of a turnaround that MRS strives to eliminate. Having the right partner to get what you need when you need it is essential to staying on time and within budget.

For more information, visit www.mustangcat.com/rental or call (833) 441-7368 [RENT].