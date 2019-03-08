Ladder safety awareness: Take it one step at a time

Safety

One of the most overlooked yet powerful tools used on any jobsite or home is the ladder -- from step stools to extension ladders. However, if worked on carelessly, ladders can result in serious injuries or fatalities. Every year, more than 300 people are killed in ladder-related accidents and thousands suffer disabling injuries. Every day more than 700 ladder injuries occur.

That's why during March, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) celebrates National Ladder Safety Month in order to bring awareness to ladder safety and to decrease the number of ladder-related injuries and fatalities. National Ladder Safety Month is the only movement dedicated exclusively to the promotion of ladder safety both at home and at work.

What's the message?

Ladder accidents are preventable, but without better safety planning, training and continuous innovation in product design, there will still be a continuation of fatalities. The main focus for this year's Ladder Safety Month is to bring heightened awareness to the importance of the safe use of ladders through resources such as training, national dialogue and more. Other goals for the 2019 campaign include:

Increase the number of ladder safety training certificates issued by ALI.

Lower the rankings of ladder-related safety citations on OSHA's yearly "Top 10 Citations List."

Decrease the number of ladder-related injuries and fatalities.

Increase the number of ladder inspector trainings.

Increase the number of companies and individuals who inspect and properly dispose of old, damaged or obsolete ladders.

Getting the job done safely

The impact of ladder safety training has shown tremendous results for companies taking ladder safety seriously. Studies have shown that in the U.S., 95 percent of organizations use some form of ladder safety training, and 76 percent believe accidents that occurred could have been prevented by training.

Do you spend so much of your days going up and down ladders that it is almost second nature to you? That's how accidents start. Becoming too comfortable with what you do can cause you to be unfocused, which could result in serious injury. Here are some basic safety tips you can take when using a ladder:

Do not work on a ladder if you feel tired or dizzy.

Ladders should not be used during high winds or extreme weather.

Before using a ladder, it is important to make sure that it is in good working condition. Do not use your ladder if it is missing any parts, is rusted through or is rickety. Make sure your ladder is also the right size for the job.

When setting up the ladder, make sure it is on firm, level ground.

Be sure to read all safety labels on the ladder.

Falls from ladders are generally attributed to haste, sudden movement, lack of attention or the user's shoes. In order to combat this, it is important to be aware of the placement of both your hands and feet when climbing a ladder. Having a threepoint contact while climbing will greatly reduce the chances of falling.

The user must face the ladder and have two hands and one foot, or two feet and one hand, in contact with the ladder steps, rungs and/or side rails. It is important to note that the climber must not carry any objects in either hand that can interfere with a firm grip on the ladder; otherwise, three points of contact with the ladder cannot be adequately maintained.

Just like any tool used at home or on the jobsite, ladders require the basic safety rules needed in order to be used safely. Be sure to do your part in taking preventative steps to combat any unnecessary accidents -- if you see something wrong, speak up!

For more information, visit www.americanladderinstitute.org or call (312) 321-6806.

