Make the right choice for boiler room solutions

With more than 68 years of experience, Cleaver-Brooks Sales & Service (CBSS) offers a wide range of boiler services and acts as a single-source supplier for new equipment sales of boilers, burners, controls, exhaust solutions, water systems and heat recovery equipment. CBSS has factory-trained representatives who provide engineering, industrial, field project and local field services. It also provides maintenance and aftermarket support, regardless of original manufacturer.

Comprehensive services: CBSS is the right choice for boiler system design, repair or optimization. Whether planning an integrated system, performing a turnkey retrofit or conducting a quick service call, the CBSS team has the expertise and experience to optimize any boiler system for performance, safety and reliability.

Local service: The company offers a complete line of boiler services and is equipped to supply and install any equipment needed. CBSS repairs boilers, pressure vessels, heat exchangers and related components for any make, model and size of boiler system. It also provides quick response from 150 fully equipped vehicles and 24/7/365 service, utilizing after-hours and on-call supervisors, technicians and mechanics.

Industrial services and field projects: CBSS special field project teams are made up of highly skilled boiler mechanics, ASME code welders, rig welders and pipefitters. They can perform services at a local facility or be deployed throughout the U.S. and beyond. The company offers emergency boiler repair service, repair on all types and brands of combustion control and burner management equipment, and National Board Inspection Code (NBIC) repairs and alterations for carbon steel and high alloys.

Engineering: CBSS' in-house engineering and drafting staff uses advanced technology to meet customer needs, following all NBIC rules and ASME codes. Engineering services include tube drawing, electrical and automation, combustion controls, environmental controls, project support and organization, and value engineering alternatives and approaches.

Boiler equipment sales and rentals: CBSS has the industry's widest range of fully integrated boiler systems and carries burners for all boiler makes and models. CBSS also maintains an extensive inventory of heat recovery equipment, controls, water systems, exhaust solutions and replacement parts. In addition, it offers boiler rentals to help customers adapt to changing business demands or emergencies.

Aftermarket parts: The CBSS network is available all day, every day, with more than 4,000 stocked parts ready for next-day shipment from one of its 13 warehouses. These parts are engineered and manufactured to OEM specifications. Parts include controls, electrical and fuel components, gaskets, gauges, impellers, motors, pumps, refractory, tubes, valves, kits, accessories and hardware. The company also has maintenance equipment, pretreatment and feedwater parts, and new and reconditioned boiler doors.

Tubular products: CBSS maintains a full range of tubular products, including straight, bent and custom-designed tubes and tube assemblies. Its extensive inventory of tooling can produce tubes for almost every model manufactured.

For more information, visit www.cbservice.com or call (800) 250-5883.