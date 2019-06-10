Maintenance and field services division is safely ‘All in’

Allegiant Industrial is the result of industry leaders focused on building for the future, partnering to create a worldclass company that strives to produce above-exceptional results in fabrication, construction, maintenance/field services and turnarounds.

The company is made up of over 400 years' combined experience coming together to meet the needs for future energy growth that truly follows through on the principles of honor, integrity, commitment and loyalty. The vision at Allegiant Industrial is to become the preeminent partner of choice for our customers by capitalizing on the work ethic, experience and integrity of our team.

Our two campuses combined feature more than 500,000 square feet of shop space to include welding, fabrication, blasting, coatings and stress-relieving facilities with an on-site, post-weld heat treat oven, plus in-house trucking capabilities.

We're equipped to handle 130,000 spools (or 3 million factored diameter inches) of weld annually, including pipe sizes 112 inches and below, with segregated capabilities. From isometric receipt to spool delivery, our barcode tracking system provides customers with real-time spool tracking, available 24 hours a day.

In 2018, we proudly introduced the Allegiant Industrial Island Park Campus. The Allegiant Industrial Island Park Campus is located on 75 acres with deepwater, rail and interstate access. Because of this exclusive deepwater access to the Gulf of Mexico, we're able to deliver the most complex modular solutions, including oversized vessels.

Allegiant Industrial Island Park Campus also features five paint and three blast booths, enabling us to handle 5 million square feet of coated surface annually, including thermal spray aluminum, fusion-bonded epoxy and teflon.

Maintenance and field services

At Allegiant Industrial, our maintenance processes are built on a culture of excellence in safety, quality work and delivery of value-added solutions to our clients.

We provide skilled personnel both in a supplemental and total maintenance environment. We implement process- and reliability-based maintenance programs that drive long-term savings and increased run times.

Construction

Allegiant Industrial has the ability to execute grassroots projects, expansions and turnarounds/outages for the upstream, midstream, downstream, petrochemical, terminal, logistics, and pulp and paper industries.

Safety

We think of safety first in all that we do and accept no compromise on our employees' and customers' protection from harm. At Allegiant Industrial, safety goes beyond ensuring compliance with safe work practices. It is a daily commitment we make as leaders, team members and individuals to work safely and look out for one another.

We have a genuine belief that zero incidents is achievable and a culture that is intolerable of incidents. We believe in safe decisions "all day, every day." Everyone has the responsibility to make the right and safe decision.

For now, and for the future, we're All In.

For more information, visit www.allegiantindustrial.com or call (409) 838-9150

