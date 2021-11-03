Longtime BIC contributor Shirley White to retire

"It's hard to believe that it was 35 years ago when I received an email asking me to become a contributing writer for BIC Magazine," Dr. Shirley White said. "I am truly honored to have been a part of the magazine and the BIC family from the beginning. What a great journey. It's been a blast."

After contributing her “Career Corner” articlesto BIC Magazine for more than three decades, Dr.Shirley White of Success Images has decided toretire. White, left, and BIC Alliance Founder EarlHeard first met 35 years ago.

White, founder of career consulting company Success Images and frequent BIC Magazine contributor, will retire from her position and close Success Images on Dec. 31.

White began contributing her "Career Corner" guest column to BIC Magazine over three decades ago, when BIC Alliance Founder Earl Heard reached out to her.

Over the years, White has worked with BIC Alliance in many fashions. She was included in two of Heard's books, "Earl's Pearls" and "Industry Achievers," and she has been present at a number of conferences, trade shows and other BIC events.

"I'm so grateful to all those who read my column," she said. "Writing 'Career Corner' has been a true labor of love. As Shakespeare wrote, 'Parting is such sweet sorrow.' It's now time to move forward on life's journey - 'Act 2,' as I call it. Thank you for 35 amazing years with BIC."