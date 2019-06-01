Creating more fans for the 'energy brand'

BIC Alliance Founder & CEO Earl Heard

Welcome to the June/July 2019 issue of Business & Industry Connection (BIC) Magazine, whose mission is "to connect people in business and industry with one another for the betterment of all." In addition to this publication, BIC uses different forms of media to help connect business and industry with each other, but it is important all of us in industry work together to help create more fans for the "energy brand." Why is this more important now than ever? Well, let's start with our families and communities. In the summertime, many of us enjoy watching our children or someone we know graduate from high school or college. Those graduating have been thinking about what they are going to do next, whether it's going to college, attending a technical school to learn a craft or trade, becoming an apprentice or first responder, or joining the U.S. Armed Forces. When those we love are making career choices, they should absolutely consider a career in the energy sector. Unfortunately, many people in America and throughout the world have been subjected to misleading or false information, usually from misinformed or uncredited media, regarding the future of the energy sector and fossil fuels.

We must create more fans for the energy brand by telling powerful stories that are true. In order to do this effectively, we must first be sure we are telling the truth -- not information based on hype or misinformation, but upon the latest news and technology available through science, economics and even common sense.

There are many excellent resources for gathering real stories when it comes to the energy industry and fossil fuels. This is vital information for those of us who depend on fossil fuels to earn a living and benefit our families, neighbors, communities and so many other people around the world. Here are a few of the many resources and events where BIC and others in business and industry have gone for this accurate information. A great way to start is to attend events and network with people we know and trust.

During the past few weeks, we hosted our 12th Annual Industry Appreciation Crawfish Boil & Jambalaya Dinner in La Porte, Texas. BIC also attended Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) and Downstream Engineering, Construction & Maintenance in Houston and the AFPM Reliability & Maintenance Conference and Exhibition in Grapevine, Texas. At all these events and many others around the world, the truth about the future of energy and fossil fuels and why we need to create more fans for our energy brand are hot topics. Outside of business and industry, many others from the government, economics and media industries attend these events to find out the truth about the energy sector, and they learn the oil and gas sector is crucial to everyday life in America.

OTC celebrated its 50th year in 2019, and the opening session featured leading energy experts who discussed the next 50 years of offshore developments. Not only does BIC Magazine offer ongoing articles and interviews that forecast the future of energy, but there are also other excellent publications with similar articles and interviews. Among these is Shale Magazine, which recently featured an excellent article titled "Media Hype Cannot Alter Immutable Facts About the Oil and Gas Industry" by David Blackmon, who has spent over three decades in the oil and gas industry in a variety of roles.

In his article, Blackmon shares many interesting facts; for example, if Texas was an independent country, it would now stand as the fourth-largest oil-producing nation on Earth, behind only the rest of the U.S., Russia and Saudi Arabia. According to Blackmon, the industry paid a national annual wage averaging $112,712 last year, more than double average private sector wages. He also states that it is a virtual certainty we will continue to burn more gasoline in internal combustion engines for the next half-century and probably beyond. If this isn't great information to share to create fans for our energy brand, I don't know what is.

Sharing the truth about energy is crucial, and to do so in a way that is factual, interesting, entertaining and concise is also important. To help create more fans for the energy brand, BIC Media Solutions co-produced "Energy Marketing 101," which can be viewed at BICMagazine.com/resources/ videos. In less than four minutes, this video explains the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, and also shares how the oil and gas industry plays a part in producing everything from plastics, chemicals, polyester and fertilizer to makeup, toothpaste and even the computer I wrote this on.

Let's not forget that, besides supplying energy that keeps our country running and makes it a better place, the oil and gas industry and its people are most benevolent when it comes to helping those in need. I plan on talking about this more in a future issue of BIC Magazine.

Now, let's take a look at some of the interesting and helpful articles and interviews in this issue. We include insight from Kathryn Clay, president of the International Liquid Terminals Association; John Koegel, plant manager of Arkema Clear Lake; Oliver Auston, chief innovation officer of Pure Safety Group; and Terrance Ivers, executive president of Bilfinger North America.

We also learn more about the boom in the U.S. petrochemicals industry, North American shale, the potential of recycled plastics and how industry is preparing for new International Maritime Organization regulations in 2020.

In closing, I want to share a few reminders that I hope you will use and pass on to others. In addition to BIC Magazine, our BIC Alliance family of companies includes BIC Recruiting, a full-service placement firm with over 18 years of experience providing employment solutions to our clients and candidates in the energy industry; IVS Investment Banking, which offers premium value to business owners by providing merger and acquisition, recapitalization, management-led buyout, private placement and consulting services; and BIC Media Solutions, which helps create more fans for your brand by telling your story through custom books, films, TV series, videos, a speakers bureau and networking events.

BIC Media Solutions is also re-releasing and revising "It's What We Do Together That Counts." This revised edition will tell the ongoing story of BIC Alliance and our strategic entities. The book is expected to be released sometime this year, and we will offer a discount on bulk orders.

On behalf of BIC Alliance, I wish you and your family a great summer. Remember, safety first!

