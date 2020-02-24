GAIN coalition advancing infrastructure improvements across U.S.

Construction site. Construction site on sunset background

Grow America's Infrastructure Now (GAIN) is a diverse coalition of businesses, trade associations and labor groups that share a vested interest in creating jobs and strengthening the U.S. economy through infrastructure development.

According to GAIN, prioritizing critical infrastructure improvements is necessary in order to ensure an economy that affords everyone the opportunity to achieve their own American dream. Inaction bears a heavy cost to communities across the country. From roads and bridges to pipelines, water systems, wireless networks and the electric grid, GAIN is helping to restore, rebuild and expand U.S. infrastructure capable of meeting a dynamic and growing 21st century economy's needs.

Flipping the script

GAIN's call to action is that, with much of America's infrastructure in need of repair, now is the time to put Americans to work making much-needed investments in roads, bridges, utilities, pipelines and communications infrastructure.

Organized opposition at the local, state and federal levels is "the new normal" for nearly all proposed projects, no matter the end use, according to GAIN. Activists and demonstrators can quickly turn state or local issues into national campaigns by stoking fears and spreading false or misleading information. Their tactics threaten to dissuade public and private investments for fear that permitted projects will be untenably delayed or scrapped altogether.

Pipelines especially are one infrastructure investment GAIN strives to dispel misinformation about. "Our nation's robust pipeline network is key to safely delivering the energy Americans rely on each day," said GAIN spokesman Craig Stevens. "In addition to supporting high-skilled jobs and reliable, affordable energy, pipelines take the risk off the road. They are the safest, most efficient method of transporting oil and gas products."

Looking ahead, as pipeline safety continues to grow and develop, GAIN recommends regulators look for opportunities to streamline permitting and application processes to broaden the network of pipelines nationwide. Otherwise, according to the coalition, natural gas production will outpace delivery capabilities and create bottlenecks that would ultimately limit the U.S. energy revolution.

Pipelines are critical additions to the nation's energy infrastructure, and GAIN believes expanding the Permian Basin's pipeline network to carry the record amount of natural gas being produced will decrease the practice of flaring and instead transform the excess product into a significant asset.

Benefits and membership

Investing in U.S. infrastructure creates both long- and short-term benefits for communities and keeps the national economy competitive in an increasingly global marketplace, according to GAIN. Such investments also provide well-paying jobs, additional tax base to local schools and municipal services, increased safety for the movement of goods and people across the country, and added revenues for small businesses throughout the supply chain. The right infrastructure investments and commitments from political leadership can make these goals a reality.

GAIN coalition members include the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce, Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, Louisiana Propane Gas Association, Midland Odessa Transportation Alliance, Rio Grande Valley Partnership, South Dakota Petroleum and Propane Marketers Association, Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners, and Texas Pipeline Association.

