FCCU Specialists

Unit Clearing and Chemical Cleaning

Saves days on the turnaround critical path through pre-engineering and planning, cleaning, decontamination and efficient preparation of the unit for maintenance.

Hot Catalyst Removal

Reduces downtime using 1,250-degree-Fahrenheit vacuum technology to remove the catalyst before cooldown. Includes bulk transportation, transloading and recycling to save on equilibrium catalyst costs.

Hydro Cutting

A safer alternative for high-precision cuts performed when removing the tops of reactors, regenerators and refractionator towers. Automated control ensures accuracy, consistency and speed.

Hydro Blasting

Automated, hands-free systems to boost cleaning efficiency and safety in vessels, columns, exchangers, piping and more.

Coke Removal

Automated systems to decoke towers, exchangers, lines and other areas of the unit, plus advanced pigging and decoking systems for cleaning furnace coils.

Blind-to-Blind Specialty Exchanger Services and Bundle Extraction

In-plant mechanical services with total responsibility for every aspect of exchanger turnarounds. Includes an extractor fleet with the largest-capacity unit in the U.S. and complete pad management.

