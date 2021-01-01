Faster, safer, better blast tents

Industrial Tent Systems (ITS), a Bolton family-owned and operated business, prides itself on its ability to offer faster, safer and better blast tent solutions for a diverse range of clients spanning a vast continuum of industries and environments.

For more than 35 years, ITS has dedicated massive efforts to serving the Houston and Gulf Coast areas by providing best-in-class temporary tent structures and life support solutions to clients seeking durable sheltering. Through anticipation of and dedication to arising client needs and industry demands, ITS has expanded its temporary shelter solutions to include blast tents for use within plant and refinery blast zones. In order to deliver on its promise of "faster, safer, better," ITS has established high-quality standards for all blast tents prior to site arrival, during use and upon return.

Faster. ITS is based in Houston and deploys its blast structures expeditiously in order to guarantee the ability to maintain substantially shorter lead times than its competitors. While most competitors maintain lead times at or above three weeks, ITS will deploy your blast structure within one week of request. Within 24 hours, ITS will conduct site walks, meaning your project is guaranteed to stay on track. Whatever clients need from the structures they order, ITS will deliver faster than any other provider.

Safer. Engineer-rated to withstand extreme psi ratings suitable for zones 1-3-plus, ITS blast tents are suitable for almost any condition. Even more, ITS blast tents are multiseasonal, making them suitable for any number of harmful weather conditions, including winds of 150 miles per hour and heavy snowfall.

Better. ITS is dedicated to meeting and exceeding client needs and, therefore, constructs each blast structure according to individual client requirements. Each blast tent is constructed using an all-aluminum frame, eliminating the need for internal supports and allotting more space for accommodations. Because ITS recognizes job scopes often change unexpectedly, ITS blast tents have been designed to be easily increased or decreased according to project demands.

ITS blast tent benefits

Quick assembly. Because the blast structures utilize largely aluminum construction, most can be deployed without the use of heavy equipment.

Spacious and scalable. ITS blast structures are designed to accommodate up to 1,000 people. With social distancing measures currently in place, ample space is vital to project success.

Project savings. Because site staff members can be placed closer to the worksite for meetings, breaks and meals, you can measurably reduce labor costs while limiting - or altogether eliminating - travel time to and from the site.

Open structure. All ITS blast structures have an open floorplan with no internal supports needed, allowing for extended use and availability.

Sanitation. ITS offers daily or weekly heavy sanitation services in high-traffic areas, including lunch rooms.

Versatility. Shelters range in size from 2,000 to 40,000 square feet, feature interior climate control, and can withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -50 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

Adaptable. ITS blast tents offer varying use applications, including lunchrooms, meeting rooms, offices and shelter-in-place options, as well as office amenities such as coffee pots, rolling chairs and food serving capabilities according to your specific project needs.

Durable materials. ITS blast tents are equipped with high-quality, long-lasting fabric for use in extreme environments.

Taking extra steps toward safety

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and associated precautions currently in place, ITS is taking extra measures to assist in the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral exposures. By leveraging its extensive and reliable network of vendor partnerships, ITS employs capable teams to disinfect blast tents with an EPA-approved List N proprietary blend sanitizer, leaving surfaces clean for up to 30 days.

This disinfectant is equipped with nanotechnology to provide protection against COVID-19, thus allowing clients to focus on the job at hand rather than potential virus exposure.

ITS sheltering solutions offer the full package for on-site isolated workforce housing. As an added bonus, ITS installs specialty equipment, including UV filtration and air scrubbers, inside all HVAC units to assist in the maintenance of clean air.

ITS possesses the equipment, network and knowledge to provide you and your crew with temporary sheltering solutions for a variety of circumstances and requirements, including warehouses, disaster relief, portable tents, shelters, lunch tents, construction worksites, tradeshows, expos and industrial jobsites.

ITS employs experts to quickly and efficiently deploy temporary sheltering to protect your essential personnel, taking care of everything from logistical planning to initial deployment and setup. Whatever your project requires, ITS can provide you with the most advanced and innovative temporary structures for both short- and long-term needs.

For more information, visit www.industrialtentsystems.com or call (866) 299-6119.