Evergreen North America is a leading provider of environmental and industrial cleaning solutions to the downstream and midstream energy, industrial and chemical sectors.

With a customer-centric culture and employees committed to safety, integrity, accountability, and adaptability, they serve a diverse set of end markets, including refining, power generation, petrochemical, manufacturing, mining, waste-to-energy and paper at locations throughout the United States.

Their Engineered Solutions Group can design cost / time saving solutions that include vapor control, chemical cleaning, tank cleaning, water treatment, hydro-excavation, explosive deslagging, abrasive blasting, boiler cleaning, hydro-cutting, vacuum services, and hydro-blasting to support turnarounds and daily work as stand-alone or as a fully integrated solution.

