A conversation with Drew Graham, HSE Manager, Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery

YVETTE PONTHIER Drew Graham, HSE Manager, Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery

A: As the HSE manager for the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, I am responsible for establishing the vision, expectations and resources to drive a refinery-wide culture that allows us to operate safely, responsibly and respectfully for the environment and our communities. I work with a team of over 70 professionals to support the more than 1,000 employees and contractors of the Alliance Refinery in process safety, personal safety, environmental excellence, security and emergency response.

Q: What led to your position, and what education does it require?

A: I have spent the past 22 years as an HSE professional and have had incredible opportunities to see every aspect of the profession. I graduated from Tulane University with degrees in Earth Science -- Environmental Studies and Homeland Security with an emphasis on Emergency Management. My career in the oil and gas industry has allowed me to work in environmental compliance, emergency response, industrial hygiene and personal safety across the country and throughout the world. I often tell people that my career has taken me to one of the coldest places on Earth, the North Slope of Alaska, and one of the hottest, Saudi Arabia, as well as the Caribbean and the Gulf Coast. I believe my exposure to all these aspects of the profession and perspectives of the world have returned me home to New Orleans to work as an HSE manager for Phillips 66.

Q: What are the most challenging aspects of your position, and how do you face them?

A: The most challenging aspect of my position is also the most exciting and rewarding: the dynamic nature of HSE. Every day brings a new challenge, a new opportunity to engage or a new opportunity to learn. The only way I have found to face these varied challenges is by surrounding myself with a diverse and talented team. The field of HSE is too wide for any one person to know it all, so it's imperative to meet these challenges with a team of subject matter experts and experienced individuals who have the ability to engage and relate to our employees and contractors.

Q: What has been your proudest achievement so far in your role?

A: The most rewarding aspects of my role are seeing problems solved, solutions reached and personal impacts made on people's lives. I view HSE as a support function and when we are able to help operations and maintenance achieve their objectives safely and efficiently, I feel pride in what our team has achieved.

Q: What has surprised you the most about your job?

A: The speed and reach of technology and how it is changing the HSE profession is surprising. Twenty years ago, the basic tools of HSE were people skills, spreadsheets and meters. While these remain tools of our trade, it is exciting to see the introduction of technology that will help us reach the next level of HSE engagement. Electronic work permitting, drones, infrared cameras, mobile devices, apps, social media and more are changing the way we approach problems and connect with the workforce.

Q: What do you enjoy about your role?

A: I enjoy spending every day looking forward, planning and preparing for a safe today and tomorrow. In my view, this is more important than looking back on our past performance. I have been an advocate for celebrating not our past successes but rather what we are doing today that will make us safe tomorrow.