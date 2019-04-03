Discover the modular advantage

Modular refinery construction provides significantly greater benefits over conventional stick-built construction with respect to the equipment capital expenditures and especially the length of time required to complete a project. Industry data suggests modular construction can often save 25-30 percent of project capital cost, while significantly reducing project time to completion and often reducing the project schedule by as much as 50 percent versus conventional, stick-built construction.

Chemex Modular LLC is a global leader in providing complete solutions for modular refinery projects. The company constructs its equipment in its own shop in a controlled environment -- out of the elements and away from labor, weather and geopolitical instability factors that may exist at a project site.

Industry data suggests modular construction can often save 25-30 percent of project capital cost.

"Very few companies in the world can match the end-to-end service provided by our in-house engineering team, in-house detailed design and fabrication teams, and in-house construction management team," said Michael McCormack, manager of project controls for Chemex Modular. "We are a true design-build shop. Accordingly, all work related to a project is managed under a single roof at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in New Waverly, Texas."

Upon arrival at the project site, Chemex Modular equipment modules can be quickly connected via inter-module piping and installed and commissioned with minimum expenditure of on-site time and labor. Further, it is possible with modular equipment to expand the capacity of a refinery incrementally, either using cash flow from existing operations or through financing an increment of the project rather than funding the complete anticipated capacity of the refinery upfront, as would be required for stick-built construction. Additional capacity can be added to a refinery over time as cash flow or financing permits, without sacrificing efficiencies in construction.

Chemex Modular understands project owners need their projects completed on time and within budget. To that end, and in contrast to most large engineering and construction companies, Chemex Modular bids most of its work on a lump-sum basis with a guaranteed date of completion. In the past, Chemex Modular has provided assurances of performance ranging from traditional construction performance and payment bonding to management reserves and parent guarantees. All Chemex Modular equipment comes with a performance guarantee secured by letter of credit, escrow accounts or similar forms of security.

Additionally, Chemex Modular considers a wide variety of deal structures, from working as a subcontract equipment supplier for a project EPC or owner to acting as the project EPC itself. Chemex Modular also periodically considers equity positions

in appropriate projects through special-purpose entities. Under the right circumstances, Chemex Modular will gladly invest in projects alongside its project owners.

For more information, visit www.chemexmodular.com or call (936) 337-4132.

View in Digital Edition