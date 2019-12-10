Chartek 1709: An industry-leading epoxy, PFP solution

NIKHIL LAKHIANI, Global Product Manager, Fire Protection AkzoNobel

Recognized standards and proven performance play a vital role in fire protection when it comes to the oil and gas industry. The UL 1709 Standard for Rapid Rise Fire Tests of Protection Materials is one such standard, outlining the testing requirements to establish the thermal resistance of a protective material. First published in 1989, UL 1709 is one of the most widely acknowledged fire protection standards in the world.

As its name implies, Chartek 1709 was formulated with this standard in mind from the very beginning. Created through the development and testing capabilities of AkzoNobel, Chartek 1709 is a durable epoxy intumescent coating that provides advanced passive protection against pool fires and jet fires.

"Chartek 1709 is the ideal choice for modular construction or site application," said Bas Hesselink, upstream oil and gas segment manager at AkzoNobel. "Boronfree Chartek 1709 provides long-term fire protection as well as corrosion resistance in a single system and is part of our UL 1709 product offering.

"Aimed at the onshore petrochemical market, Chartek 1709 is versatile and durable, and has low installed weight and excellent application properties. Chartek 1709 can be used with confidence for pool fires of up to four hours, alongside jet fires and for vessel protection, thanks to its direct compliance with the UL 1709 standard and its outstanding track record, with millions of square meters coated worldwide and 15 years of proven performance in all environments."

The versatility of Chartek 1709, in terms of certifications, application conditions and durability under different operating and climate conditions, has made it a key part of many projects around the world, giving it an unrivaled performance history. Dow Corning is one such example:

Here, Chartek 1709 provided a lightweight alternative to cementitious fire protection, greatly reducing lifetime maintenance costs through long-lasting performance.

From LNG and petrochemical plants to refineries and oil and gas terminals, including both construction and maintenance, Chartek 1709 is one of the industry's most relied-upon passive fire protection (PFP) solutions.

For more information, visit www.chartek.com.