AXIOS COO Romano talks focus on employee, customer satisfaction

Chris Romano, executive vice president and COO of AXIOS Industrial Group.

AXIOS Industrial Group, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is an industrial service provider for the oil and gas, power, pulp and paper, agricultural and pharmaceutical markets with more than 53 years of experience. AXIOS excels as a specialty contractor and is a leading provider of industrial scaffolding, insulation, coatings and other specialty service solutions. Through unmatched expertise and leading-edge technology, the company consistently maximizes value for customers seeking comprehensive industrial services.

Chris Romano, executive vice president and COO, has been with AXIOS since 2017. BIC Magazine recently spoke with Romano to learn more about the company's goals to continue delivering safe, high-quality service to customers and providing a workplace where employees feel appreciated and a part of "something special."

BIC: What drew you to AXIOS?

ROMANO: In my opinion, joining AXIOS was a no-brainer. I began my tenure at AXIOS in November 2017 as executive vice president and COO. I feel blessed to be part of a team of successful professionals tasked with the responsibilities that come with acquisition integration, while having the foundational trust from our investors to build a true service company with a heightened focus on safety as well as employee and customer satisfaction.

BIC: What has been your focus since joining AXIOS?

ROMANO: My focus has been maintaining a consistent approach of predictability and value to our customers, paired with a high focus on safety. The ability to craft solutions to fit our customers' needs is commonplace here at AXIOS.

BIC: What goals have you set out to accomplish?

ROMANO: Controlled growth and smiles! We ensure we have the right people in place to be successful because all projects are not created equal. It is a responsibility for all of us at AXIOS to ensure we have the right professionals in place to allow us the best chance of success. This, paired with continuing education and training, allows us to promote from within as well as recruit others who have a desire to join the AXIOS team.

Long-term sustainability is important to AXIOS. We operate with a clear vision of being the contractor of choice to our customers. We enter into partnerships to build long-term relationships with our employees and customers alike. Our team is filled with people who want to succeed and be a part of something special. At the end of the day, we are in the people business, and we want our employees and customers to be happy with their experience with AXIOS.

BIC: What sets AXIOS apart from its competitors?

ROMANO: It's simple: Our people and our commitment to advanced technologies. Our team is composed of accomplished industry professionals who all have a long history of delivering safe, quality services to our customers. AXIOS' focused approach to integrating our technology systems allows a more predictable solution for our customers.

At AXIOS, we operate with a "zeroharm commitment" to people, property and environment. Safety is more than a compliance requirement here; it's a core value that shapes every project and process. Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our employees. Simply put, no job is worth doing unsafely.

For more information, visit www.axiosindustrial.com or email info@axiosindustrial.com.