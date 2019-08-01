The rhythm of rest and review

BIC Alliance President & COO Thomas Brinkso

Welcome to the August 2019 issue of BIC Magazine. I hope you are having a great summer.

At BIC Alliance, we are always pushing hard to continue to grow in an ever-changing environment. I've heard it said in business, if you aren't growing, you are dying. Our award-winning publication is looking better than ever with fantastic content, and our online presence has been racking up record levels of traffic. We have added a lot of videos, vlogs, topic-specific digital newsletters and social media coverage to help keep our readers and followers up-to-date. Our recruiting firm has brought on additional staff to better help our clients grow by hiring talented personnel in a hyper-competitive landscape. And our investment group just created an educational on-demand webinar in addition to finding funding and investors for three groups seeking capital or exit.

Another current project has been an update to BIC Media's first book, "It's What We Do Together That Counts." We are proud to publish "Media That Matters" to help people both on and off the job, and we look forward to presenting it to you soon.

Even with everything going on at work, I'd like to visit with you today about your life outside of work and discuss a topic I wrote about in this column several years ago. I was recently reminded of it by a reader as we were soliciting suggestions for topics to include in our book's update: the importance of taking a break to prevent burnout.

As a reader of BIC Magazine, odds are you spend 45-60 hours a week on the job. It is no secret Americans work longer days and weeks with shorter vacations than workers in any other nation. I've always found that midyear is a good time to take a break, get some rest, review goals and prepare mentally for the second half of the year.

I am amazed at the steadfast determination determination and dedication of our management team and staff. They cram an extraordinary amount of productivity into a workday. At our company, we have a running joke: We only work half days and we also have flex time -- you can choose to work any 12 hours a day you want!

We, like you, work hard and like to joke, but we have a serious creed as well: No success at the job makes up for a failure at home. Success at home usually involves some kind of break from the job; it means not focusing on career, at least for the moment. With a spouse, it might be a chance to reconnect. With your kids, you might create or deepen bonds. With your family, you will experience life and create memories. With yourself, it might only be a necessary recharge for your batteries, or it might go as far as helping you keep your sanity. I believe we were created with taking breaks in mind; that is, we are programmed to perform better when we periodically rest.

Benjamin Franklin was, by all historic accounts, an amazingly productive worker. He founded libraries; patented dozens of inventions; and worked as a printer, author, postmaster and politician. He was also one of the first Americans to work a five-day week, providing that same five-day week to his employees.

I confess, I often put in some extra work hours on Saturdays, but I know when I focus on my family and help others in my community, it is a better investment. I am proud that BIC's companies are having record years, but my soul is more pleased when I feel I am fulfilling my role in being the best husband, father and neighbor I can be. Part of that is providing for the family, but a more important part is being present. Summer is a great time to catch up on that facet of life.

This is absolutely necessary to prevent burnout, give much needed time to your family and worship as you choose. If you believe in God, it is appropriate to note taking that day off isn't just recommended but commanded: "Six days you shall labor and do all your work, but on the seventh â¦ you shall not do any work."

When folks think of a break, we naturally think of a vacation. However, taking a break might mean just having a little quiet time during the day. I like to get up early and have quiet time in the house. During this time, I can plan my day, think about life, study scripture and pray. I know it allows me a chance to be more productive overall, even though I may not be "accomplishing" much during this break time.

Aside from getting some time away for vacation and rest, take some downtime midyear to review (or perhaps write) your personal goals. At BIC, in addition to having corporate goals, we encourage each employee to write and submit personal goals to management. We want to help our employees and readers reach their personal and professional goals, and we are certainly more likely to assist in reaching those goals when we understand them.

Further, I have been taught that simply writing our goals down makes us 25-percent more likely to accomplish them. Reviewing the goals regularly increases that percentage even more. If you don't have written personal goals, I strongly encourage you to put them down in writing. If they are already written, review them as you enter the second half of the year. You may find you need to adjust your activity in certain areas, and/or you may wish to adjust your goals. Either is perfectly acceptable. The idea is to work toward thought-out personal goals instead of wandering in an unexamined life.

I hope you take the time to rest, reconnect with your family and recharge for work. Further, I hope the topics discussed here and elsewhere in BIC Magazine will help you take on the second half of the year and crush your goals.

In this issue of BIC Magazine, we feature interviews with Steven Pierre, site manager of BASF's Vidalia Site in Louisiana; Bob Craycraft, CEO and president of BearCom; Greg Whitaker, sales director of the Industrial Division at BHI Energy; and David Spotts, business development manager at Midwest Cooling Tower Services.

We also present a wide array of articles on topics important to your business, such as how to improve performance using strategy and goals, "learning by doing" with enhanced reality simulation, how to guide better communications in daily operations and turnarounds, discovering viable software solutions to optimize maintenance and how BIC's marketing partners can assist during hurricane season.

As always, we invite you to share this copy of BIC Magazine and others with your friends and colleagues or refer them to BICMagazine. com to read the publication online.

Blessings,

