Safety should not be a ‘priority’

For others, the statement sends a mixed signal. Calling safety a "priority" conveys it is to be weighed against other considerations and implies there may be times it is superseded by a more pressing priority, such as budgets, schedules, production goals or customer demands.

What is the alternative? In their book "Safety 24/7," Gregory M. Anderson and Robert L. Lorber explain, "In a strong safety culture, safety is elevated to be a core value in the organization. It is no longer just a priority â¦ Priorities change. Core values remain constant."

Values are beliefs that guide actions. When employees make decisions, they measure their options against values. Every day, employees in high-risk environments decide to choose safe or unsafe behaviors. They choose whether they will wear prescribed PPE, follow standard procedures, disregard posted warning signs, etc. They often find themselves pressured to do more with less, increase productivity and exceed customer expectations. In addition, they value their jobs and ability to provide for their families. All these values collide as employees are presented with the choice to be safe. If safety is not a personal value for them, other priorities may lead them to act unsafely.

How do leaders tip the scales in favor of safety? Anderson and Lorber suggest companies should "instill safety as a value -- a personal and moral one -- within everyone who works for the company." Most companies have a set of core values posted on their websites, mentioned in employee training and displayed on posters that hang on the walls. But few companies successfully instill their values into their cultures, much less the minds of their employees. To instill the value of safety into a company culture, leaders can:

Make safety a value. Ensure safety is one of the company's core values. Define the hierarchy. List the values in a clearly defined, unchanging hierarchy with safety as No. 1. Train the employees. Train employees to use the hierarchy of values as a "decision tree" any time they make a decision: safety first, then value No. 2, value No. 3 and so on. If it is not safe, the decision is made. There's no need to consider any other factor. Exemplify commitment to the value. Leaders exemplify use of the decision tree and the value of safety ahead of any other value or competing priority. Hold employees accountable. Leaders reward and discipline employees for demonstrating commitment to the value of safety.

Disney is a company that has successfully instilled its values into its culture. Disney's values consist of "Four Keys": safety, courtesy, show and efficiency. All employees learn about the Four Keys upon hire and understand they must use the values as a decision tree. Dan Cockrell, former vice president at Disney, explained the Four Keys "give our leaders and cast members a framework on how to make decisions. With the framework comes clarity. With clarity comes consistency."

Then how does the value of safety transition from a company value to a personal employee value? As leaders demonstrate commitment to the value of safety, employees will appreciate that the leaders are protecting them. The leaders' demonstrated commitment to safety will lead employees to follow the decision tree and consider safety first when making decisions. Over time, they will begin to appreciate the safety-first mindset and embrace safety as a personal value. As a result, they will be more committed to protecting themselves and others at work and in their personal lives.

Leaders who want a safety-first mindset in their organizations should not make safety a priority; they should make it the first of the organization's core values. They should train all employees to use the values as a decision tree. As employees apply the values, the values will influence their decisions and safety will gradually be instilled as a personal value. As a result, they will feel compelled to keep themselves and those around them safe.

