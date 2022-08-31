Integrated specialty services: SAS

Founded in 2007 as Refractory Construction Services Co, LLC with the singular focus of providing refractory repair and installation services, RCS has since evolved into a premier provider of integrated project solutions.

Since then, RCS has evolved into a multi-tool option for turnkey project needs by incorporating specialty welding and mechanical expertise as well as expanding our soft craft offerings to include access solutions, insulation and abatement.

At RCS, “goal zero” is not only a slogan - it’s the foundation of our safety culture. Our employees are empowered to be accountable for their actions and those around them. This environment created a workforce that has been recognized numerous times as one of the safest in the industry.

• Recognized by ISTC for 3 years without a recordable injury • Recipient of many Contractor Safety Awards • Over 4.5 million man hours without a lost time accident

For more information visit website, download insert or call 281-335-3633 or 281-538-3804.