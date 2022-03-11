Venture Global signs largest-ever supply deal by a U.S. company

Venture Global LNG and CNOOC Gas & Power Group recently unveiled a 20-year sale and purchase agreement.

Under this deal, Chinese company CNOOC will purchase 1.5 million metric tons of LNG from Venture Global, as well as receive an additional 2 million metric tons of LNG from Venture Global on a free on board basis.

"Venture Global is pleased to announce the expansion of our footprint in Asia through two new deals to supply the Chinese market with clean, low-cost U.S. LNG," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global LNG. "China is critical to global climate efforts, and LNG supplied by Venture Global will serve as an important addition to their low-carbon energy mix for decades. This new long-term partnership with CNOOC builds on our company's continued momentum."

For more information, visit www.venturegloballng.com or call (202) 759-6740.