USD Partners renews terminal services contract

USD Partners LP has renewed its five-year terminal services agreement with a major ethanol producer at its West Colton, California, terminal.

This contract will boost renewable diesel operations at the terminal in addition to boosting the budget by $500,000 per year.

Brad Sanders, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for USD said, "We are excited to announce this renewed long-term partnership at our West Colton Terminal. We believe the extended contract term, combined with the expansion and long-term commitment in renewable diesel handling, speaks to our strategically advantaged portfolio of assets. We are committed to the transition into sustainable fuels and see our USD Clean Fuels business as a strong growth platform for USD and potentially, the partnership. We look forward to future announcements of continued growth within clean fuels."

