To keep up with today's competition and quick-changing economy, organizations must think faster than industry trends.

At CIRCON, our innovative, tech-driven sustainable solutions to industrial tank cleaning have helped us (and our clients) stay ahead of the pack since the company's inception.

Rather than rely on industry-standard centrifuge technology to provide tank-cleaning services, CIRCON brings something different to the table. Our blending approach to tank cleaning and waste disposal increases the efficiency of removal, transport and delivery, and delivers sustainability benefits to our customers.

Utilizing proprietary, patented equipment, including a 700 HP hydraulically-driven mixer, we blend the sludge layer directly in the tank, and the newly introduced energy allows us to pump solids from the tank directly into one of our agitated Roberoller tankers for transport. It's simple, fast and eliminates the need for on-site centrifuging, excessive amounts of cutter, expensive polymer, large equipment footprints and round-the-clock labor crews.

Tank-blending technology brings speed and sustainability to cleaning projects

The benefits of this blending approach and process are many. Our direct-loaded Roberoller tankers carry payloads of up to 48,000 pounds. We eliminate the use of roll-off boxes and all associated costs, including delivery, rental, liners and cleanout charges. The kilns provide a "live" offload, which keeps waste moving rather than taking up valuable space while accumulating rental charges. CIRCON's industry-first price-per-pound model eliminates all financial risks from your projects and keeps you on budget. Our model is cost-effective to our clients, because the total price of the project is based on the amount of waste removed, rather than the time it takes us to remove it.

But CIRCON's blending approach to tank-cleaning isn't just a better way to do business - it's a more sustainable way, too. Across our industry, an increased focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals is putting added pressure on operators to find greener ways to conduct our business. CIRCON's ability to turn waste into waste-derived fuels brings impactful sustainability wins including landfill avoidance, coal displacement, net-carbon offset and water conservation, all of which are tracked, measured and reported back to our customers.

That's evidence of the circular economy at work. It's a concept CIRCON is built upon, one in which no material is ever truly considered "waste," but rather useful substances that can be repurposed to create new power and new value. By approaching tough jobs with our blending technology rather than relying on centrifuge equipment and waste disposal, CIRCON and its partners can create powerful businesses, and powerful change.

Together, we're finding a better way forward, driving our industry toward a greener tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.