Port of Houston to remain open

The Houston Ship Channel and the 200-plus private terminals and eight public terminals that comprise the greater Port of Houston remain operating and open for business following today’s announcement by Harris County, Texas of a county-wide stay-at-home order. Our ESSENTIAL CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE WORKERS will remain on the job.

Employees supporting or enabling transportation functions such as maritime transportation workers, port employees, and truck drivers are considered essential critical infrastructure workers and the functions they support have a special responsibility in these critical times to continue operations.

The greater Port of Houston sustains 3 million jobs and generates $802 billion in economic value to the nation annually. To protect our residents, America’s energy supply chain, and the center of American exports, the Houston Ship Channel and the greater Port of Houston, including Port Houston’s eight public terminals, must remain open for business.

The health and safety of Port Houston’s public terminal employees, users, customers, and the community remains our first priority. Safety protocols and measures have been implemented and are being regularly evaluated as this situation continues to unfold, and Port Houston will continue a close watch as the COVID-19 public health matter develops.

We thank the men and women working on all the private and public docks, driving trucks in and out of the port, and our other maritime transportation workers, who all support the port’s daily functions.

In this critical time of need, we remain committed to our nation’s people and supporting its supply chain and economy.

