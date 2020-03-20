The Port of Corpus Christi continues to maintain uninterrupted business operations as it works in close cooperation with federal, state and local governments as well as industry in the implementation of its COVID-19 response measures. The Port of Corpus Christi Incident Management Team (IMT) was activated February 13th and will remain active for the duration of this pandemic.

The Port of Corpus Christi is adhering to Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Nueces and San Patricio County Health Department recommendations designed to ensure the secure continuation of commerce in domestic and international shipping, refining and manufacturing. In accordance with President Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America, the Port of Corpus Christi is considered critical infrastructure and thus has a special responsibility to maintain safe operations. The Port is taking appropriate measures to protect our employees, stakeholders and the surrounding communities while implementing national and global response measures.

“First and foremost, the Port of Corpus Christi is committed to ensuring public health and safety. We continue to work with the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, state and county health departments and their emergency management teams in applying every precaution necessary to protect people’s lives and livelihoods,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “Our preparedness measures are tested and robust as was evidenced by our response to Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 hurricane which directly hit the Port of Corpus Christi in 2017. We have the people, policies, processes and equipment needed to navigate this evolving situation.”

Presidential Proclamations have placed entry restrictions from persons arriving from or through the following countries: Iran, China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau), the European states within the Schengen Area (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland), and beginning at 11:59 p.m. eastern standard daylight savings time on March 16, 2020, the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

With the preventative measures outlined by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP), diligent screenings of all vessels and crewmembers will continue for the foreseeable future. To date, there have been no reports of vessels arriving at the Port of Corpus Christi with any crew members symptomatic of the COVID-19 virus.

Port users and stakeholders are encouraged to continuously monitor the evolving information available from the USCG, CBP, CDC and the State of Texas Health and Human Services Department.