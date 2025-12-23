Port Houston volumes dip in November

Port Houston public terminals closed November on track for a record year despite decreased monthly volumes due to seasonal and market trends.

The Port handled 4,186,264 short tons in November, which was down 15% compared to the same month last year, but remains up 4% in total tonnage year-to-date, with 50,383,531 short tons.

Expand RTGs at work in Port Houston's Bayport Container Terminal.

Container activity also slowed. TEUs through the public terminals were down 9% for the month, with a total of 335,275 TEUs. Loaded imports softened with a 12% decline, and loaded exports dipped 2% in November. However, resin and other Gulf-region manufactured goods continue to support strong export activity, resulting in a year-to-date increase of 8% in loaded exports. Through November, Port Houston has handled 3,971,643 total TEUs, a solid 5% year-to-date gain that keeps Port Houston on track for another record container year.

Activity at Port Houston's multi-purpose facilities showed similar market dynamics. General cargo declined 4% year-to-date, reflecting softer project and breakbulk activity. Steel also fell in November, contributing to a 6% decline year-to-date at Port Houston's public terminals. Bulk cargos dipped slightly in November, but remain up 5% for the year.

The Houston region is seeing economic momentum through investment and expansion in industrial space and Foreign Trade Zone-ready real estate. According to the Greater Houston Partnership, Houston's development pipeline now includes 157 active projects, 54% of those tied to manufacturing and logistics infrastructure, and representing $52.7 billion in capital investment.

"Houston is good for business and the Houston Ship Channel is a major factor in that by connecting those businesses to the world. It's the number one waterway in the nation by far for good reason," said Charlie Jenkins, Port Houston CEO. "At Port Houston, we are actively supporting regional business growth by developing infrastructure at the public facilities and helping ensure the Houston Ship Channel is prepared to meet the future need."

Port Houston recently refined and updated its Strategic Plan to reflect strengthened purpose as a public authority and an expanding role across the Houston Ship Channel. The plan also reinforces the Port's long-term commitment to future-ready infrastructure. This includes ongoing wharf modernization, capacity enhancements at Bayport and Barbours Cut, and continued investment in efficient terminal operations - all positioning Port Houston to support rising cargo demand and regional economic growth.