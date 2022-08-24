Port Houston recorded its biggest July ever for containers.

Total volume in July was 328,498 TEUs, which is 10% more than the same month last year and

Port Houston posts new record volume Barbours Cut Container Terminal

“Port Houston continues to build capacity and adjust to the changing market by providing more yard space, more equipment, and more hours of service to our customers,” said Roger Guenther, Executive Director at Port Houston. “Port Houston is meeting with customers, communicating updates and working with our partners in the ILA to maintain cargo fluidity despite the extraordinary volume.” Guenther added, “Our most pressing concern is the urgent need for importers to quickly evacuate their containers to open up space, and for exporters and importers alike to increase their use of our Saturday gates, which are now open from 0800 – 1700 every Saturday.” Total tonnage at Port Houston’sfacilities is up 24% for the year through July. General cargo in July was up 26% at 3,493,524 tons. Steel imports continue to be strong and were up 48% in July and 92% year-todate, a positive sign of the energy sector. Auto imports remain sluggish, down 17% for the year so far.