Port Houston’s Bayport and Barbours terminals reopen

The Port Authority has conducted a thorough investigation regarding the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) worker, who recently worked at both Bayport and Barbours Cut Terminals, that tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ILA worker is currently in quarantine at the hospital. Port Houston has conducted a joint investigation with the ILA which indicated that his exposure to others was fairly limited. Following CDC guidelines, all those that he has been in direct contact with during the 2 days worked at Port Houston facilities are in self-quarantine.

Additionally, those who maintained social distancing from the worker, and have low risk, have been advised. We have taken prudent steps to ensure we resume operations responsibly and safely.

We will be resuming vessel operations at both container terminals and will reopen both container terminals for normal business tomorrow morning. Port Houston is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates as warranted if this situation changes.