Ongoing pandemic forces ILTA to cancel November conference and trade show

The International Liquid Terminals Association has announced that its Board of Directors has voted to cancel its 40th Annual Operating Conference and Trade Show, originally scheduled for June 2020 and moved to November 16-18, 2020, because of the continued spread of COVID-19, reported Tank News International.

“After much consideration, we feel cancelling this year’s show is regrettably necessary,” said ILTA Chairman Kip Middendorf, who is also Managing Director of Wolf Lake Terminals.

He added: “The ILTA staff has worked extremely hard in their attempt to deliver a safe and beneficial in-person event. I am very proud of their effort and commitment. Unfortunately, because of the sustained presence of the coronavirus nationwide and continued uncertainties as we move into fall, we decided to shift our focus to developing a successful event for 2021, when we expect to return to more typical conditions for conferences and trade shows.”

Earlier this year, ILTA consulted with its membership and determined there was a great deal of interest in holding the show later in the 2020 calendar year.

ILTA had been working hard on preparations to hold its annual event in November 2020, including implementation of measures to ensure social distancing and appropriate hygiene measures. With approximately two months remaining until the opening of the rescheduled show, the board decided to cancel the event given the continuing uncertainties.

