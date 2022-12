Ocean Network Express (ONE) has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 51% stake in each of TraPac LLC (TraPac) and Yusen Terminals LLC (YTI), currently held by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha respectively.

TraPac is a container terminal operator and vessel stevedore that provides container terminal services in Los Angeles and Oakland.

YTI is a container terminal operator and vessel stevedore that provides container terminal services in Los Angeles.