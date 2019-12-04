Not all tanks are created equal

Anyone familiar with the aboveground storage tank industry can attest that: Even if two tanks are produced from the same drawing, they will have their own unique characteristics. Every tank has its own personality.

Consequently, floating roof seals must accommodate all of the individual variations in each tank. The floating roof seal is the last line of defense for controlling emissions and must react to every variation in the tank to prevent leakage. Sometimes, that task can be tricky. A floating roof seal must account for roundness, plumbness, roof variations, environmental influences and many other factors that work against the ability of the seal to operate properly and effectively. When you also consider the diversity of rim styles, rim spaces, rim-hole spacing and other floating roof features, it's easy to see that floating roof seals are up against a number of challenges for achieving the perfect fit.

Since every tank is unique, every floating seal must also be unique. The professionals at Mesa Industries Inc. apply their design and manufacturing expertise to the custom floating roof seals they create, ensuring they match the specifications of every individual tank. WG Seals considers every variable, large and small, to ensure its floating roof seals work as intended, with shorter installation times and extended product lifespans.

Proudly made in the U.S., Mesa's WG Seals are designed and manufactured in-house and deliver on the world-class quality standards required by ISO 9001:2015 certification. Every custom-made floating roof seal bearing the WG Seals name is designed, manufactured and delivered with the highest attention to detail and quality. Our industry-leading staff understands the critical role our seals represent in the healthy operation of an aboveground storage tank, as well as the safety seals provide to on-site personnel and the surrounding environment.

Mesa's belief is that each tank deserves a floating roof seal designed and manufactured with the precision to fit the unique characteristics of the tank for which it is intended -- that's the WG Seals difference and advantage! Our company and staff take pride in offering that solution and are committed to assisting every customer and installation with professional solutions and support.

