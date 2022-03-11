NOLA Oil's new wharf set to expand vessel access in Mississippi River

NOLA Oil Terminal recently began construction on a new terminal project in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.

Located on the lower Mississippi River, this $930 million project will allow access for a larger number of cargo vessels to dock in the area, as the current situation prevents a certain number of ships as well as ships of certain sizes and depths.

"This terminal will be the first in the area to be able to accommodate vessels which are currently too large and deep to dock in the Mississippi River or in most Gulf of Mexico and Eastern Seaboard ports," said NOLA Oil Terminal COO Christian Amedee. "The positive impact on Louisiana's economy will be immense."

In addition to boosting the state's economy, this project is slated to create more than 1,000 new construction jobs. The project is set to finish development in mid-2022.

For more information, visit www.nolaoil.com or call (504) 813-5968.