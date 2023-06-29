The need for a safer and more cost-effective method for cutting tank bottoms and leaking tank roofs was a known industry problem.

After 13 years of success testing tanks for the U.S. Department of Defense, refineries and liquid storage terminals, Mass Technology Corporation (MTC) recognized the need for a safer and more cost-effective method for the cutting of tanks that have leaked hydrocarbons or other explosive liquids and have saturated the soil beneath the tank floor. In 2007, MTC obtained the U.S. patent for the "Ragworm" water-cutting technology from the Netherlands, naming it Safe-Cut.

Since 1994, MTC has provided patented, precision, storage tank leak-detection services. The company’s quantitative leak detection method will not miss a leak within its threshold of detection and has been proven to be the safest, most economical and precise method of tank testing in the world.

"Go-to" services that make hydro-cutting safe

Safe-Cut is a unique, ultra-high pressure, onsite water-cutting service for safely cutting steel, concrete, fiberglass, asphalt and almost any other material. MTC has successfully completed over 2,500 cutting jobs at refineries, liquid storage facilities, chemical manufacturing sites and other types of industries in 38 states across the U.S. The company has accomplished this while achieving and maintaining an excellent safety record.

Carl Bracken, VP of business development at MTC (Safe-Cut), spoke about the benefits of utilizing their unique service for cutting aboveground storage tanks and the advantage of using the Safe-Cut dual cutter-head attachment for cutting wide slots in tank shells in one pass. He also discussed minimizing lower explosive limits (LEL) when cutting tanks that have leaked and have a "hot bottom."

BIC: Why should companies consider Safe-Cut?

Bracken: Safe-Cut provides a safe, flamefree water-cutting method used in paper mills, printing operations, refineries, chemical plants and liquid storage terminals. It is safe, fast and can be modified to perform very difficult cutting applications. Hydro-blasters can water-cut, but they use more than 10 times the water — 10-50 gallons per minute (gpm) depending on the cutting nozzle — and cuts at much lower pressure. Safe-Cut uses less than 1 gpm of water and 20-25% more cutting pressure, resulting in much faster cutting speeds. Additionally, due to the heat generated after penetration, approximately 70% of the 1 gpm "flashes off," resulting in a miniscule amount of residual water to deal with.

BIC: How does Safe-Cut minimize LELs in leaking tanks?

Bracken: Safe-Cut has the ability to inject a 3-5% solution of a hydrocarbon mitigation agent in the holding tank that allows them to reduce LELs as much 50% during the cutting operation. On many occasions, Safe-Cut workers have donned the proper PPE and performed bottom-cutting in tanks with over 25% LELs.

BIC: How has Safe-Cut helped MTC?

Bracken: Obtaining the Safe-Cut patent and having very knowledgeable and experienced management in place, as well as highly trained field personnel, has made Safe-Cut the "goto" company for mobile, ultra-high-pressure water cutting. Their client retention rate is over 90%, and most of their established clients don’t even look elsewhere. Through years of experience, clients know to go with them; if they win the project, they win it as a team.

BIC: What is the dual cutter-head attachment?

Bracken: The Safe-Cut dual cutter-head is an attachment designed and built by Safe-Cut to enable cutting the shell of an aboveground tank at the corner weld or providing a slot to enhance plate installation during a bottom replacement.

With this special dual-head cutter, they can safely cut a slot at a specified width in one pass around the circumference of the tank in a very time-efficient manner. This makes Safe-Cut faster, safer and provides a precision cut.

BIC: How successful has MTC been?

Bracken: MTC is one of the safest and most cost-effective industrial service companies, utilizing two patented services for tank testing and water cutting. Since developing and implementing a strategic sales and marketing plan in 2013, Safe-Cut has experienced a growth of over 360%.

For more information, visit safe-cut.com, email cbracken@safe-cut.com, or call (713) 725-6939.