EIA: U.S. crude stocks fall amid strong exports, refining activity

U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refining activity and exports rose, while fuel inventories were mixed, the Energy Information Administration stated.

Crude inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels to 424.1 million barrels in the week ended October 2, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a poll for a 1.7 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 444,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 53,000 barrels per day, the EIA said, while exports rose by 1.2 million bpd to 4.77 million bpd.

Recent price of oil changes

Oil futures pared some earlier gains despite the surprise draw in stocks, with U.S. futures turning briefly negative. Global Brent crude futures LCOc1 were trading at $101.54 a barrel, up 96 cents at 11:06 a.m. ET (1506 GMT), while West Texas Intermediate futures were down 3 cents to $89.41 a barrel.

"I think part of the surprise draw in crude oil happened to be the high level of exports that we saw during the past week, which was partially offset by an increasing amount of imports," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 223,000 barrels per day in the week, the EIA said, while utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.2 percentage points to 92.7%.

"The gasoline and distillate inventories for this time of year are still at the low end of the range, and of course that makes the impact of soon-to-be Hurricane Isaias that much more relevant," Lipow added.

The tropical storm is expected to strengthen to a hurricane and make landfall later this week on the northern Gulf Coast, passing through areas with offshore oil and gas production as well as onshore refining facilities. Any disruption to fuel production could further spike prices, which have jumped in recent weeks due to global supply shortages.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 382,000 barrels to 204.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel draw.​ U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline stocks were at their lowest level since September 2017 last week, while Midwest inventories were at a record low.

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Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were little changed in the week at 105.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.