News Update: Terminals

Sempra Energy, Total S.A. sign memorandum of understanding

Sempra Energy and Total S.A. have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that provides the framework for cooperation in the development of North American LNG export projects. The scope of the MOU covers continuing development of the Cameron LNG liquefaction- export project in Louisiana and Energía Costa Azul liquefaction-export project in Baja California, Mexico.

The MOU contemplates Total potentially contracting for approximately 9 million tons per annum (Mtpa) of LNG offtake across Sempra Energy’s LNG export development projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast and West Coast of North America, specifically Cameron LNG Phase 2 and ECA LNG. Total may also acquire an equity interest in ECA LNG.

The $10 billion Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG joint-venture liquefaction-export project includes three liquefaction trains with approximately 14 Mtpa of export capacity under construction in Louisiana. Commissioning of the first train is underway, and all three trains are expected to be producing LNG in 2019. Phase 2 of the Cameron LNG project, previously authorized by FERC and being developed jointly by the Cameron LNG co-owners, encompasses up to two additional liquefaction trains and up to two additional LNG storage tanks with approximately 9 Mtpa of capacity.

FERC issues EIS for Calcasieu Pass facility

FERC has issued the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Venture Global LNG’s 10-million-tons-perannum Calcasieu Pass facility on the Gulf of Mexico.

“FERC’s issuance of the final EIS is an important milestone for our Calcasieu Pass project,” said Bob Pender and Mike Sabel, co-CEOs of Venture Global LNG. “With the project fully contracted for financing with binding 20-year offtake agreements with Shell, BP, Edison S.p.A., Galp, Repsol and PGNing, we are looking forward to a final investment decision and commencement of construction.”

The project remains on track for a final investment decision and commencement of construction in early 2019, with full commercial operations expected in 2022.

Major crude oil export terminal on Harbor Island to be developed

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority has entered into an agreement with The Carlyle Group to develop a world-class crude oil export terminal on Harbor Island, connecting growing crude oil production in the U.S. with global markets. The terminal is the first onshore location in the U.S. capable of providing export service to fully-laden very large crude carriers.

Under the terms of the agreement, the port will work exclusively with Carlyle to bring together world-class oil producers, marketers, pipeline operators and marine terminal operators to ensure a significant portion of the new oil production in Texas will have a reliable gateway to international markets.

The terminal would include the development of at least two loading docks on Harbor Island, as well as crude oil tank storage inland across Redfish Bay on land secured by Carlyle, enhancing operational flexibility while reducing the facility’s footprint on Harbor Island itself.

Gibson Energy to expand at Hardisty terminal

Gibson Energy Inc. has agreed to sanction 1 million barrels of new tankage at the Hardisty terminal, underpinned by a long-term agreement with an investment grade, senior oil sands customer.

“With nearly a half-billion dollars of sanctioned growth capital relative to an annual target of $150 to $200 million, Gibson has secured the projects required to exceed our 10 percent growth target through to 2020,” said Steve Spaulding, president and CEO.

The construction of two new 500,000-barrel tanks represents the third phase of development at the Top of the Hill portion of the Hardisty terminal and will leverage certain infrastructure built as part of the prior phases. In aggregate, the three phases currently under construction will add seven new tanks, representing an incremental 3.1 million barrels of storage and an approximately 35-percent expansion of the Hardisty terminal.

