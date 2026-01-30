Water on the edge: Corpus Christi’s growing challenge

The Gulf Coast is one of the nation’s most important petrochemical and refining corridors, but a growing water crisis in the Corpus Christi area is bringing new pressure to an already stressed region.

After several years of drought and rapid industrial expansion, local reservoirs have dropped to worrisome levels, prompting the city to warn that a Stage 1 water emergency could arrive within the next few years.

Corpus Christi’s water system serves more than half a million residents as well as major refineries, chemical plants and plastics manufacturers tied to the Port of Corpus Christi. These facilities rely heavily on consistent water supply for cooling, processing and safety operations. As industrial demand has increased, community members have raised concerns about long-term sustainability and whether the existing system can support both local households and a booming industrial base during extended dry periods.

One of the region’s most debated solutions has been seawater desalination. For years, the city pursued proposals to build a large-scale plant that would provide additional supply dedicated largely to industrial customers. Supporters argued it would secure future growth and protect jobs, while critics questioned the cost, environmental impact and whether it placed too much priority on industry over residents. After significant public debate and rising projected expenses, the city ultimately paused its desalination plans, creating uncertainty about next steps.

In the meantime, leaders are exploring alternatives such as expanding groundwater access, regional partnerships and increased water recycling. While these approaches could help stabilize supply, most require long timelines and substantial investment.

The challenges in Corpus Christi reflect a broader reality facing the Gulf Coast: sustaining industrial growth will depend not only on energy and infrastructure, but on reliable, carefully managed water resources. For the petrochemical sector, planning for that future has quickly become essential.