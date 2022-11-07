The Pelican State is leading the way in decarbonization and sustainability

Louisiana's industry, infrastructure and expertise have made us leaders in the chemical field, while the unique landscape of Louisiana also allows for the industry to remain on the forefront of advancement.

Louisiana’s chemical industry continues to work towards its mission of meeting and exceeding environmental standards and pioneering sustainable practices to ensure our future — the industry has long worked to improve processes and reduce emissions. Its companies are committed to sustainability and helping Louisiana achieve Net Zero goals. As new innovations abound, Louisiana has worked to grow alongside them by being on the forefront of new technology, especially sustainability and clean energy development.

One way Louisiana’s chemical industry can achieve this is by utilizing carbon capture technologies. Carbon capture has been determined as the most effective method in reducing emissions now and achieving Net Zero in the long term — it is the only way for the industrial sector to make drastic reduction in emissions while maintaining growth to the benefit of communities across our state. By 2050, it is predicted it could achieve 14 percent of the necessary reductions of greenhouse gas that is released into the atmosphere.

The chemical industry has unique challenges in the transition to decarbonization. Louisiana industrial companies are working to invest in and utilize carbon capture technologies to help begin decarbonizing while developing new processes that reduce the creation of carbon emissions for new investments and existing infrastructure.

Many members of LCA have already committed to these advancements. CF Industries has begun investing in carbon capture and sequestration technologies. Denbury, an energy company with a focus in carbon capture technology, also recently invested in Louisiana for carbon sequestration. Many other companies are looking at potential sites and investments in Louisiana that could make our state a leader in our country’s net zero ambitions.

Louisiana is also promoting sustainability through advanced recycling efforts, an innovative technology that allows for difficult plastics to become recyclable. Advanced recycling will allow more of our plastics to be recycled and reused, ultimately reducing the among of plastic in our supply chain. The process breaks everyday plastics down to their molecular level, where they can then be shaped into new products for reuse and avoid ending up in a landfill.

Opportunities through advanced recycling could redirect four million metric tons of waste from landfills and move us closer towards the national goal of reusing all plastics by 2040.

Louisiana was one of the first states to incorporate advanced recycling into its sustainability efforts, once again putting the state on the forefront for new developments. Many of our members, including Shell Chemical in Norco, are already utilizing this new technology at their facilities. The company said its goal is to recycle 1 million metric tons of plastic waste a year in its chemical plants by 2025. Another facility in Acadiana has $750 million invested in sustainable plastics while local companies, such as Cornerstone Chemical, are championing recycling and reuse programs in the community.

The American Chemistry Council has worked to ensure advanced recycling is closely monitored in order to protect the wellbeing of communities across the state.

These investments, and others, also provide countless direct and indirect jobs for Louisianians and increase revenue for the state that will benefit our schools, roads and public safety. The Great Plains Institute, a non-profit that studies carbon management, have estimated that approximately 7,000 jobs will come into Louisiana over the next 15 years due to development in carbon capture.

With exciting new technologies like carbon capture and advanced recycling, the chemical industry has proven itself as a leader in innovative technology that reduces our environmental footprint across the world. By investing further into the growing skill and capabilities of clean energy, Louisianians are safer and better protected by the industries that serve them.

For more information, visit lca.org or call (225) 344-2609.